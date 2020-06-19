Swan Lake Road to close for Flat River Bridge replacement

From The Bossier Parish Police Jury:



Swan Lake Road will be closed for approximately six months beginning July 15th while contractors for Bossier Parish replace a bridge as part of a road realignment project, according to Parish Engineer Butch Ford.



Ford said the bridge scheduled for replacement crosses Flat River just east of Legacy Elementary School.



“There’s a very sharp curve on the eastern approach to the bridge and it’s a safety consideration for us,” Ford said. “This has been on our list of things we needed to do for some time.”



That section of Swan Lake Road from its intersection with Airline Drive to Legacy School will remain open to traffic.

Photo Courtesy of The Bossier Parish Police Jury:



