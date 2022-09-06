Swearing-in ceremony for new deputy

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington administered the Oath of Affirmation in a swearing-in

ceremony for a new deputy that has joined the Bossier Sheriff’s Office team.



The swearing-in ceremony for newly hired Deputy Jordan Davis took place in the Sheriff’s

Conference Room in the Bossier Parish Courthouse on Tuesday morning. Sheriff

Whittington told Deputy Davis, “It is an honor to swear you in and help get you started in

your new career.”



Deputy Davis will start his career in one of the three correctional facilities in Plain Dealing.



If you are seeking a career that offers excitement in the workplace and allows you to make

a difference in your community, then the Bossier Sheriff’s Office is the place for you. To

apply to be a deputy, applicants must be 21 years of age. However, the Bossier Sheriff’s

Office does offer a corrections officer position that requires the applicant to be 18 years of

age.



To start the process of becoming a member of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, call the Human

Resources Department to schedule a test today. You can reach them by calling (318)965-

3459.