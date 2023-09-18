Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington administered the Oath of Affirmation in a swearing-in ceremony for

two new deputies that have joined the Bossier Sheriff’s Office team.



The swearing-in ceremony for newly hired Deputies Jay Rivera and Tori Huff took place in the Sheriff’s

Conference Room at the Bossier Parish Command Center in Plain Dealing on Monday morning. Sheriff

Whittington told the new deputies, “It is an honor to swear you in and I welcome you to the Bossier

Sheriff’s Office.”



Both of the new deputies will begin their careers at one of the BSO correctional facilities.



If you are seeking a career that offers excitement in the workplace and allows you to make a difference in

your community, then the Bossier Sheriff’s Office is the place for you. To apply to be a deputy, applicants

must be 21 years of age. However, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office does offer a corrections officer position

that requires the applicant to be 18 years of age.



To start the process of becoming a member of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, call the Human Resources

Department to schedule a test today. You can reach them by calling (318)965-3459.