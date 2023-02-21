Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington administered the Oath of Affirmation in a swearing-in

ceremony for four new deputies that have joined the Bossier Sheriff’s Office team.



The swearing-in ceremony for newly hired Deputies Daniel Martin, La’Tiqua Towel,

Angelika Lococo, and Brandon Dunn took place in the Command Center Conference

Room in Plain Dealing on Tuesday morning. Sheriff Whittington told the new deputies, “It

is an honor to swear you in and I welcome you to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.”



All four deputies will begin their careers at one of the BSO correctional facilities.



If you are seeking a career that offers excitement in the workplace and allows you to make

a difference in your community, then the Bossier Sheriff’s Office is the place for you. To

apply to be a deputy, applicants must be 21 years of age. However, the Bossier Sheriff’s

Office does offer a corrections officer position that requires the applicant to be 18 years of

age.



To start the process of becoming a member of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, call the Human

Resources Department to schedule a test today. You can reach them by calling (318)965-

3459.