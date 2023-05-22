Swearing-in ceremony for newly hired deputy, corrections and security officers

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington administered the Oath of Affirmation in a swearing-in ceremony for

one new deputy, courthouse security officer and two new corrections officers that have joined the Bossier

Sheriff’s Office team.



The swearing-in ceremony for newly hired Deputy Erick Grady, Courthouse Security Officer David

Fuselier, and Corrections Officers Hayden Patton and Kameron Smith took place in the Sheriff’s

Conference Room at the Bossier Parish Courthouse on Monday morning. Sheriff Whittington told the

new personnel, “It is an honor to swear you in and I welcome you to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.”



Three of the four will begin their careers at one of the BSO correctional facilities, Fuselier will begin at

the Bossier Parish Courthouse.



If you are seeking a career that offers excitement in the workplace and allows you to make a difference in your community, then the Bossier Sheriff’s Office is the place for you. To apply to be a deputy, applicants must be 21 years of age. However, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office does offer a corrections officer position that requires the applicant to be 18 years of age.



To start the process of becoming a member of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, call the Human Resources

Department to schedule a test today. You can reach them by calling (318)965-3459.