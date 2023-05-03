Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington administered the Oath of Affirmation in a swearing-in ceremony for a new deputy that has joined the Bossier Sheriff’s Office team.



The swearing-in ceremony for newly hired Deputy Andrews Bedai was held in the Sheriff’s Conference

Room in the Bossier Parish Courthouse this past Monday morning. Sheriff Whittington told the new

deputy, “I commend you for joining a great team and welcome you to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.”



Deputy Bedai comes to BSO after 8 years of service with the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office.



Deputy Bedai will begin his career at one of the BSO correctional facilities.



If you are seeking a career that offers excitement in the workplace and allows you to make a difference in your community, then the Bossier Sheriff’s Office is the place for you. To apply to be a deputy, applicants must be 21 years of age. However, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office does offer a corrections officer position that requires the applicant to be 18 years of age.



To start the process of becoming a member of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, call the Human Resources

Department to schedule a test today. You can reach them by calling (318)965-3459.