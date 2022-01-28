Swearing-In Ceremony Makes History for the Bossier Sheriff’s Office

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington administered the Oath of Affirmation in a virtual swearing-in ceremony for five new deputies in the Sheriff’s Conference Room in the Bossier Parish Courthouse Friday morning.



“I guess this is really making history,” said Sheriff Whittington. These five new deputies are the first to ever be sworn in over the Zoom communications platform for the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. Zoom is the cloud-based video conferencing service that is used to virtually meet with others – either by video or audio-only or both. The Sheriff noted that this marks a definite change in the way we can do business here at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. “I do want to meet each one of you individually and shake your hands, but today this is the best we can do,” said Sheriff Whittington.



The conference room was filled with sheriff’s office staff, family, and friends who watched the ceremony. Before the ceremony, Sheriff Whittington stressed the importance of having a support system to help them do this job and to be successful at it. “Hopefully this is the beginning of a long and productive career here at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. I am always excited to welcome new deputies to our team,” said Sheriff Whittington.



