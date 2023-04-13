SWEPCO announces reliability improvement project in Shreveport

Southwestern Electric Power Co., an American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) company, announced today a construction project to support reliability enhancements within Shreveport.

The project spans approximately 2 miles and begins at the South Shreveport substation on La. Highway 3132 and continues along Linwood Avenue to its intersection with Flournoy Lucas Road.

SWEPCO crews, together with our contracted partners, will replace approximately 89 poles and upgrade Distribution lines by increasing the wire size to enable better reliability.

“We’re pleased to move forward with this important investment for our customers to ensure improved reliability,” SWEPCO President and COO Brett Mattison said.

The work will deliver increased capacity and improved reliability to each homeowner located south of the Shreveport substation.

Work is underway and will continue for several months, weather permitting. SWEPCO crews have identified optimal project times so as not to interfere with school schedules. SWEPCO plans to complete the work near Calvary Baptist Academy in May when school is no longer in session.

Temporary lane closures and possible traffic delays along Linwood Avenue will likely occur during the project. Some customers will receive additional communication about pre-planned outages during the project.

Mattison encouraged all area residents and motorists to drive with caution.

“We care about our community members and our crews and encourage all drivers to take extra precautions and drive safely as we undertake this important work,” Mattison said.

SWEPCO serves more than 551,000 customers in three states.