SWEPCO begins removal of Arsenal Hill chimney stacks

Southwestern Electric Power Co., an American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) company, announced today that the company has begun the process to remove the nearly century-old chimney stacks at its Arsenal Hill Power Plant in Shreveport.

The two chimneys, each standing at 275 feet tall, have not been used since the 1970s when the plant’s original generating units were retired. A recent inspection raised potential safety concerns regarding the deterioration of the concrete chimneys, which ultimately led to the decision to remove the chimney stacks.

“The Arsenal Hill chimneys have been a part of the downtown Shreveport skyline for nearly 100 years,” said President and Chief Operating Officer Malcolm Smoak. “While the chimneys are a part of Shreveport history, removing them will mitigate potential risks to our employees and our operations.”

The oldest in the SWEPCO generation system, Arsenal Hill’s first unit began generating power in 1926. The existing natural gas-fueled Arsenal Hill Unit 5 was placed in service in 1960.

SWEPCO contracted ICC Commonwealth to remove the chimneys. The process began in August and will continue throughout the fall. A remote-controlled hydraulic jackhammer, called a mantis, will be used to safely remove the concrete chimneys, working from top to bottom. This will allow the plant to remain in operation during demolition and keep debris from damaging nearby buildings.

The chimney removal will not impact generation operations at Arsenal Hill or the adjacent Stall Unit. The two units generate 621 megawatts (MW) of electricity for SWEPCO customers – less than 10 percent of the company’s generation mix.