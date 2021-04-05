SWEPCO Brings Electrical Safety E-Learning Program to Students and Families

SHREVEPORT, La., April 5, 2021 – Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) has partnered with The National Theatre for Children (NTC) to educate students and their families about electrical safety with a new livestream program called “Captain Wattage.”



The superhero-themed livestream performance is available for grades K-5 in SWEPCO’s three-state service territory. Students will learn about how electricity is made, the uses of electricity, how to identify dangerous electrical situations, and ways to stay safe around electricity.



While SWEPCO and NTC have presented theatrical performances in schools for many years, fall 2020 was the first time the program shifted to an all-digital alternative, thanks to the pandemic and the difficulty of hosting in-school assemblies.



“The brand new ’Captain Wattage’ performance is an exciting educational resource for remote learning,” said Carey Sullivan, SWEPCO director of Communications. “The program provides an excellent opportunity to bring vital safety information to students, their families, schools and the community.”



The livestream event features a live host who introduces the program, sets up and recaps a series of educational videos, and leads a Q&A in which students and teachers can submit questions for the host to answer live in real time. The livestream events are supplemented by a complete online curriculum including games, hands-on lessons, interactive activities, e-books, graphic novels and more.



For more information about the Captain Wattage virtual program, visit https://nationaltheatre.com/Program/captain-wattage-livestream-special/ or contact Matt Levine at mlevine@ntcorporate.com.



About Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO)



SWEPCO, an American Electric Power (AEP: NYSE) company, serves more than 543,000 customers in northwest and central Louisiana, northeast Texas and the Texas Panhandle, and western Arkansas. SWEPCO’s headquarters are in Shreveport, La. News releases and other information about SWEPCO can be found at SWEPCO.com. Connect with us at Facebook.com/SWEPCO, Twitter.com/SWEPCOnews, Instagram.com/swepco, Youtube.com/SWEPCOtv, LinkedIn.com/company/swepco and SWEPCOConnections.com.



About The National Theatre for Children



NTC is a premium provider of educational programming with operations in the U.S., Australia and New Zealand. NTC works directly between schools and clients to promote beneficial behaviors and life skills to students in grades K-12 on a local, regional and national level. Through formats including live performance, in-class discussion, graphic novels, print curriculum, and digital games and activities, NTC presents topics such as energy conservation, safety, financial literacy, STEM, water and environmental stewardship, and health and social responsibility in ways that engage and empower students.