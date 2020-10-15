SWEPCO Completes Hurricane Delta Power Restoration

Shreveport, La. (Oct. 15, 2020) – Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) has completed its restoration process after Hurricane Delta left 23,300 customers without power early Saturday.

“We recognize that Central Louisiana in particular has been hit hard with two hurricanes in six weeks,” said Malcolm Smoak, SWEPCO president and chief operating officer. “We are especially grateful to our customers for their patience and understanding as we worked to restore power as safely and quickly as possible,” Smoak said.

“We are also thankful to community leaders for their cooperation and assistance as we mobilized an operation of more than 1,000 line, tree and support personnel to respond to Hurricane Delta,” Smoak said. “Our base camps near Mansfield and in Leesville were enormous operations, providing lodging, meals, supplies, parking and fuel for more than 400 employees and their vehicles at each camp.”

SWEPCO wrapped up its final work Wednesday and has demobilized its base camps.

“Mutual assistance is at the heart of major storm recovery,” said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Distribution Region Operations. “Just as SWEPCO sends crews to assist other companies, we had help from our AEP sister companies and contractors from eight states. It is truly a team effort, and we thank everyone for working safely and efficiently to restore power to SWEPCO customers.”

