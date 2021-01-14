SWEPCO completing snow storm power restoration today

SHREVEPORT, La., Jan. 14, 2021 – Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) is completing power restoration today to the remaining customers that lost service after a snow storm swept through East Texas and Louisiana Sunday night, bringing down tree limbs and power lines.

As of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, SWEPCO had restored power to all but approximately 10 customers of the 60,400 customers who lost power during Sunday night’s snow storm.

“We appreciate the patience of our customers as crews work as safely and quickly as possible to restore service during this unusual winter storm for our region,” said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Region Distribution Operations.

Outages occurred between East Texas and Hornbeck, Louisiana.

Most outages were caused by tree branches weighed down by snow coming into contact with a power line. Safety devices automatically de-energize the power line when this occurs.

More than 400 line and tree personnel from SWEPCO, its sister company Public Service of Oklahoma, and outside contract crews have been working through slush, mud and difficult-to-access areas over rough terrain since Sunday evening to restore power.

How to report, track outages

Use the SWEPCO app, available for download via the App Store or Google Play.

Sign up for text and email updates, including estimated time of restoration, at SWEPCO.com/Alerts.

Visit SWEPCO.com/OutageMap to find detailed information without logging into your account.

Call 1-888-218-3919 to report your outage.

About Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO)

SWEPCO, an American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) company, serves more than 543,000 customers in northwest and central Louisiana, northeast Texas and the Texas Panhandle, and western Arkansas. SWEPCO’s headquarters are in Shreveport, La. News releases and other information about SWEPCO can be found at SWEPCO.com. Connect with us at Facebook.com/SWEPCO, Twitter.com/SWEPCOnews, Instagram.com/swepco, Youtube.com/SWEPCOtv, LinkedIn.com/company/swepco and SWEPCOConnections.com.

About American Electric Power (AEP)

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP’s approximately 17,000 employees operate and maintain the nation’s largest electricity transmission system and more than 221,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation’s largest electricity producers with approximately 30,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,300 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP’s family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.