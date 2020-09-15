SWEPCO crews heading to Florida in preparation for Hurricane Sally

From AEP/Swepco:



Shreveport, LA (Sept. 15, 2020) – Sixty-three employees of Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO), an AEP company, are heading to Pensacola Beach, Fla., in preparation for Hurricane Sally. Gulf Power has asked for assistance from SWEPCO crews after the hurricane makes landfall.



“In the utility industry, providing mutual aid is not a matter of ‘if,’ but a matter of ‘when,’” said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Distribution Region Operations. “After Hurricane Laura, 3,500 workers from 15 states and Canada helped SWEPCO employees get the lights for our customers. Now, it’s our turn to help out another energy company’s customers. Throughout this storm run, our crews will work as safely and quickly as possible to get the power restored.”



This morning, convoys of SWEPCO trucks left SWEPCO service centers in Shreveport and Natchitoches, La.; and Longview and Texarkana, Texas.











