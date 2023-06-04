SWEPCO crews work to restore power after severe thunderstorm

SWEPCO crews are assessing damaging and working to restore service to more than 8,400 customers in Shreveport, Bossier and the surrounding areas who remain without power after a severe thunderstorm swept through the region late Saturday afternoon. The major cause of outages was lightning and strong winds. At peak, more than 24,400 customers were without power between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday evening.

Estimated times of restoration for 95% of customers in these areas are as follows:

· Shreveport, Louisiana: 10 p.m., Monday, June 5

· Bossier City, Louisiana: 12 p.m. Monday, June 5

· Haughton, Louisiana: 10 p.m. today, June 4

· Plain Dealing, Louisiana: 6 p.m. today, June 4

· Vivian, Louisiana: 6 p.m. today, June 4

Remember to stay away and keep children and pets away from downed lines. Treat all downed power lines as if they are energized and dangerous.

Safety Reminders

Downed power lines – Never touch a downed line, or go near it, no matter how harmless it looks. The line could be energized. Don’t touch anything in contact with the line, such as trees, fences or puddles of water. Stay away, and keep others away, especially children and pets. Call SWEPCO or 911 immediately.

Portable generator safety – If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box. Portable generators can “backfeed” electricity up the line and risk the lives of repair workers and the public. Follow the manufacturers’ instructions carefully, and plug essential appliances directly into the generator.

