SWEPCO donates 1,400 pounds of food to Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La., Oct. 16, 2020 – Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) donated 1,400 pounds of food and supplies to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana this week.

At its emergency operations base camp near Mansfield, SWEPCO provided meals and lodging for more than 400 hundred line workers and support personnel assisting in power restoration efforts throughout Central Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta.

“Similar to Hurricane Laura, as we demobilized our base camp on Wednesday, we recognized the opportunity to provide food to local organizations,” said Malcolm Smoak, SWEPCO president and chief operating officer. “We are proud to support the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana and its mission to fight hunger in the communities we serve.”

The donation to the Food Bank included a range of products used at the camp, including dry goods, produce, meat and frozen foods, among other things.

“We are so grateful for this donation,” said Auburn Brasher, the nonprofit’s development manager. “The 1,400 pounds is comparable to the amount raised during a standard corporate food drive.”

She said SWEPCO’s contribution helps to support the 100-plus agencies the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana serves across Caddo, Bossier, Webster, Claiborne, Bienville, Red River and DeSoto parishes.

About Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO)

SWEPCO, an American Electric Power (AEP: NYSE) company, serves more than 543,000 customers in northwest and central Louisiana, northeast Texas and the Texas Panhandle, and western Arkansas. SWEPCO’s headquarters are in Shreveport, La. News releases and other information about SWEPCO can be found at SWEPCO.com. Connect with us at Facebook.com/SWEPCO, Twitter.com/SWEPCOnews, Instagram.com/swepco, Youtube.com/SWEPCOtv and SWEPCOConnections.com.

About American Electric Power (AEP)

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP’s approximately 17,400 employees operate and maintain the nation’s largest electricity transmission system and more than 221,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation’s largest electricity producers with approximately 30,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,200 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP’s family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.