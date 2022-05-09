SWEPCO earns 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year awards

Southwestern Electric Power Co., an American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) company, today announced the company received two 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year awards from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy.

SWEPCO received ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence in Arkansas for the company’s continued achievement in customer service and providing home energy-efficient solutions that improve comfort and savings. In Louisiana and Texas, the company received ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Certified Residential Products for implementing energy efficiency programs that incorporate ENERGY STAR products.

“Even with COVID-19 impacting the programs in various ways last year, our SWEPCO team, partners and network of contractors did an amazing job helping customers save energy and money,” said Paul Pratt, SWEPCO director of Customer Services & Marketing. “We’re honored to be recognized for those achievements and the value SWEPCO’s energy efficiency programs bring to our customers.”

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale and adoption of energy efficient products, homes, buildings, services and strategies.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2022 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

Arkansas highlights

SWEPCO has received ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year recognition in Arkansas for eight consecutive years and the Sustained Excellence award for six consecutive years.

SWEPCO improved the energy efficiency of 1,669 single-family and 1,063 multifamily homes with its Home Performance with ENERGY STAR Pathway. These customers save nearly 8 gigawatt-hours energy – the equivalent to removing nearly 1,300 passenger cars from the road for a year or avoiding 14.7 million miles driven. The company helped 40 customers who are over 65 years old or qualify as low-income save more than 183,000 kilowatt-hours of energy.

Louisiana and Texas highlights

SWEPCO has received ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year recognition in Louisiana and Texas for the second year in a row.

SWEPCO improved the energy efficiency of customers by helping them save more than 8.4 million kWh of energy – the equivalent to removing 1,295 passenger cars from the road for a year or avoiding 14.9 million miles driven. ENERGY STAR-certified products installed included 417 high efficiency air-source heat pumps, 376 smart thermostats, 24 pool pumps and 23 Level 2 electric vehicle charging stations.

About Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO)

SWEPCO, an American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) company, serves more than 543,000 customers in northwest and central Louisiana, northeast Texas and the Texas Panhandle, and western Arkansas. SWEPCO’s headquarters are in Shreveport, La. News releases and other information about SWEPCO can be found at SWEPCO.com. Connect with us at Facebook.com/SWEPCO, Twitter.com/SWEPCOnews, Instagram.com/swepco, Youtube.com/SWEPCOtv, LinkedIn.com/company/swepco and SWEPCOConnections.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts and state-level information can be found at www.energystar.gov/statefacts.