SWEPCO employees stock pantry at Woody’s Home for Veterans

Southwestern Electric Power Co. employees today donated approximately 25 boxes of canned goods, toiletries and other staples to Woody’s Home for Veterans in Shreveport. SWEPCO’s Military Veterans Employee Resource Group (MVERG) has collected the food and toiletries for the past 12 years as a way to honor those who have served our country.

“These donations help us feed our veterans and save costs. Anything you use in your house, we use in our house also. Whether it is paper products or groceries, it always helps,” said Dr. Ronald ‘Doc’ Key, Woody’s Home for Veterans’ owner and administrator.

Woody’s Home for Veterans was founded in 2003 with the mission to provide a stable home environment for veterans in need of continued psychiatric care.

“It’s so important to let the veterans know that we are here and that we do care,” said Twila Dunlap, SWEPCO’s Customer Services & Marketing coordinator and MVERG lead. “Our annual food drive is just one way to help.”

“The guys love it when people interact with them because they don’t get many visitors,” Key said.