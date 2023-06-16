SWEPCO gives storm response update

SHREVEPORT, LA (June 16, 2023) – Powerful storms wreaked havoc across east Texas and northwest Louisiana, causing extensive damage and leaving a trail of downed trees and blocked roads. As a result, more than 237,000 customers were left without power as of 11 a.m. on Friday.

Emergency assessment and response efforts are already in full swing, led by SWEPCO crews across the service area. The impact of the storm was described by some as being on par with a hurricane, prompting an all-in response from SWEPCO. In anticipation of the immense task ahead, the company has requested mutual aid assistance, calling for an additional 185-line worker crews and forestry resources, totaling approximately 2,000 utility professionals, to join the recovery work.

The storm unleashed fierce winds during the early morning hours, resulting in snapped trees and downed power lines. The scale of the damage is significant, necessitating a time-consuming restoration and recovery effort that officials predict could span several days. Crews are currently assessing the extent of the severe weather impacts, evaluating necessary equipment repairs, and estimating the time required to safely restore power.

Detailed restoration times are expected to be available by late Friday evening, once comprehensive assessments have been completed. In the meantime, SWEPCO crews are receiving support from law enforcement and city officials who have joined forces to clear the blocked roads hindering the recovery process.

To ensure the safety of both the public and the crews working diligently, it is advised to refrain from approaching SWEPCO crews at the scene. Instead, customers are encouraged to direct any inquiries to customer service personnel. The paramount concern remains the safety of everyone involved, emphasizing the importance of staying away from downed power lines and keeping children and pets at a safe distance. All downed power lines should be treated as energized and hazardous. Any hazards can be reported to SWEPCO at 888-218-3919.