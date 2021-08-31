SWEPCO invests $2 million in reliability updates

Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO), an American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) company, this week completed a $2 million project to improve electric service for customers in Stonewall’s North Desoto Estates and Collinswood Road areas.

“We looked at the data and heard customers’ concerns about outages,” said Michael Mathews, SWEPCO Distribution System manager for the Shreveport area. “SWEPCO improved the electric service to these customers by rebuilding overhead power lines, replacing underground power equipment, trimming trees along the lines, and reconfiguring the circuit.”

“SWEPCO also upgraded the circuit to support new homes and businesses in this fast-growing area,” Mathews said.

In 2022, SWEPCO will upgrade additional electrical facilities that serve the area.

Improvements by the numbers:

· Replaced 28,000 feet of underground cable – about the length of 77 football fields

· Trimmed trees and vegetation along 110 miles of power lines serving the area

· Changed out 62 pad-mounted transformers and 30 pad-mounted transformers were leveled and cleared of debris

“This work is part of an ongoing plan to improve reliability in the area,” Mathews said. “SWEPCO crews work year-round to keep the power on and improve electric service for our customers.”