SWEPCO issues draft Requests for Proposals for purchase of wind, solar and short-term generation

SHREVEPORT, La., April 28, 2021 – Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO), a subsidiary of American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP), today submitted an informational filing to the Louisiana Public Service Commission, including three draft Requests for Proposals (RFP) for renewable and economic generating capacity to supply the needs of its customers.

The RFPs solicit bids for the purchase of wind resources of up to 3,000 megawatts (MW); solar resources up to 300 MW and short-term accredited deliverable capacity up to 250 MW.

Wind resources must be a minimum of 100 MW, interconnect to the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) and be located in Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas or Missouri. Solar resources must be a minimum of 50 MW, interconnect to the SPP and be located in the SWEPCO service territory. Proposals for short-term capacity must be for a minimum of 50 MW from SPP resources.

Proposals are due by Aug. 12, 2021. Response and contact information is available online at SWEPCO.com/2021RFPs. Proposals selected from the three RFPs are subject to appropriate regulatory approvals.