SWEPCO – May 28 Storm Update No. 3

May 29, 2021

Update: 2 p.m. Saturday

SWEPCO has updated its estimated time of restoration for the Shreveport, Bossier City and Haughton areas to 10 p.m. tonight (Saturday). The estimate is for 95% of customers who can take power. Many customers’ power will be restored sooner.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, approximately 1,250 customers remained without power from the severe storms that struck the Ark-La-Tex early Friday. SWEPCO has restored power to more than 27,000 of the 28,600 customers who lost power in the storm.

SWEPCO and contractor crews continue working to restore power as safely and quickly as possible.

SAFETY:

· DOWNED POWER LINES: Never touch a downed utility wire, no matter how harmless it looks. It can be difficult to distinguish between a power line and a cable or telephone line. All downed lines should be considered energized and dangerous. And don’t touch anything in contact with the line, such as trees, fences or puddles of water, since they can conduct electricity. Keep children and pets away from this potential hazard. Call SWEPCO to report any downed lines or equipment.

· PORTABLE GENERATORS: If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box. Portable generators “backfeed” electricity up the line and risk the lives of repair workers and the public. Follow the manufacturers’ instructions carefully, and plug essential appliances directly into the generator.

· KEEP A SAFE DISTANCE: Help utility crews stay safe and healthy while working to restore your power. Maintain at least six feet of physical distance between yourself and SWEPCO field personnel as we all play a crucial role in preventing the spread of coronavirus.

OUTAGE INFO:

SWEPCO Mobile App – Report outages, check outage status, and more. Download at App Store or Google Play.

SWEPCO Alerts – Get an email or text message with the latest info for your home or business. See SWEPCO.com/Alerts.

SWEPCO.com/Outages – Outage map, report outages, safety information.