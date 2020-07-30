SWEPCO offers new payment options for customers financially impacted by COVID-19

Shreveport, LA – July 30, 2020 – Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) is offering additional payment options for business and residential customers who are behind on their energy bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“We understand that many customers are experiencing financial hardship during the pandemic, and we have added flexible bill payment options, including extended payment plans, to help customers get back on track,” said Paul Pratt, SWEPCO director of Customer Services and Marketing. “We encourage customers to contact us so that we can work together to find solutions that fit their needs.”



SWEPCO temporarily suspended disconnections for non-payment in March.



For business customers in Louisiana and Texas, SWEPCO has resumed disconnections for non-payment. The company had extended its suspension into mid-July as it continued to reach out and enroll customers in payment plans.



SWEPCO expects to resume residential customer disconnections for non-payment Aug. 6 in Louisiana and Sept. 1 in Texas, working in conjunction with state regulatory moratoriums. A state moratorium remains in effect in Arkansas.



Before any customers are disconnected for non-payment, they will have received multiple notices and opportunities to enroll in payment arrangements.



“Taking action now can help keep balances and bills manageable, and keep electric service connected,” Pratt said.



Customers may set up payment arrangements by contacting SWEPCO at:



·SWEPCO.com/Assist



·Customer Solutions Center – 1-877-446-7211



·Facebook.com/SWEPCO or @SWEPCOnews on Twitter



SWEPCO also has a team dedicated to helping small business customers apply for federal relief programs and make payment arrangements. This includes the recent extension of the federal Paycheck Protection Plan. Business customers can reach a solutions specialist at 1-888-776-1368 and learn more at: AEP.com/SmallBusinessAssistance.



