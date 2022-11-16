SWEPCO offers tips to spot scams in recognition of Utility Scam Awareness Day

SWEPCO is joining utility organizations nationwide today on Utility Scam Awareness Day to raise awareness and educate customers about scams targeting electric, water and natural gas customers.

Scammers use phone, in-person and online tactics to elicit personal and financial information. Below are signs someone may be impersonating a SWEPCO employee to scam a customer.

Someone makes contact asking for personal or financial information

SWEPCO will never ask customers to provide us personal or financial information. If someone claiming to be with SWEPCO calls, visits in-person or emails you asking for this information or other personal information, call us immediately at 1-888-216-3523 to report the scam.

Someone threatens to shut off power unless a payment is made immediately

SWEPCO will never demand immediate payment with prepaid debit cards or threaten to shut off power if payment isn’t made. We will inform you if your payment is past due, and you can log in to your account to verify your status at SWEPCO.com.

Someone says a new meter is needed, but a payment must be made first

If a new meter is needed, SWEPCO will never request that a payment must be made before doing the work. If someone comes to your home demanding a payment, contact us immediately. We will always show an employee ID if asked.

What to do if you’ve been scammed

If you believe you’ve been scammed, contact your local police through their non-emergency telephone number and report the scam. Also remember to call us at 1-888-216-3523 to report it. We track scam attempts and work with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to identify and prosecute scammers.

Learn more about reporting fraud and scams at SWEPCO.com/StopScams.

About Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO)

SWEPCO, an American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) company, serves more than 547,800 customers in Northwest and Central Louisiana, Northeast Texas and the Texas Panhandle, and Western Arkansas. SWEPCO’s headquarters are in Shreveport, La. News releases and other information about SWEPCO can be found at SWEPCO.com. Connect with us at Facebook.com/SWEPCO, Twitter.com/SWEPCOnews, Instagram.com/swepco, Youtube.com/SWEPCOtv and LinkedIn.com/company/swepco.

About American Electric Power (AEP)

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is powering a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and communities. AEP’s approximately 16,700 employees operate and maintain the nation’s largest electricity transmission system and more than 224,000 miles of distribution lines to safely deliver reliable and affordable power to 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation’s largest electricity producers with approximately 31,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 7,100 megawatts of renewable energy. The company’s plans include growing its renewable generation portfolio to approximately 50% of total capacity by 2030. AEP is on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 and has committed to achieving net zero by 2045. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement, and diversity, equity and inclusion. AEP’s family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.