SWEPCO Prepares For Ice Storm

Feb. 16, 2021 – Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) is monitoring a second, potentially dangerous winter storm that may bring a mix of snow and more than half an inch of ice to the Ark-La-Tex Tuesday and Wednesday, potentially causing extended power outages.



SWEPCO is assembling a power restoration workforce of more than 2,600 utility linemen, tree trimmers and support personnel from 15 states and Canada to assist company resources. Workers will be positioned in Shreveport, Natchitoches, Longview and Texarkana.



There are several steps you can take now, including:



Decide now what you’ll do if there’s an extended power outage. Check with those who are elderly or have medical conditions to ensure they have a plan in place.



Be sure to have an adequate supply of any medications and medical supplies, plus any supplies needed for babies and pets.



Charge phones, laptops and other electronic devices.



Prepare an emergency kit with essential items.



Safety



Customers should assume that any downed utility line is energized. Stay away and keep children and pets away from downed lines. Please report it immediately to SWEPCO at 1-888-218-3919.



If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box. Portable generators can “backfeed” electricity up the line and risk the lives of repair workers and the public. Follow the manufacturers’ instructions carefully, and plug essential appliances directly into the generator.



If your power goes out:



If customers lose power, they should turn off heating, water heating and large appliances to enable smoother service restoration. Once power is restored, switch the devices back on gradually over the following 30 to 45 minutes. Taking this step helps prevent a sudden surge in demand after power is restored, which could result in a second outage.



How to report, track outages



Log on to www.SWEPCO.com to report an outage and to sign up for text and email updates, including an estimated time of restoration.



Use the SWEPCO app, available for download via the App Store or Google Play.



Call 1-888-218-3919 to report your outage.



More information on what do to prepare for an outage may be found at www.SWEPCO.com/Outages



For updates and photos, follow SWEPCO on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.