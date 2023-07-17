SWEPCO restores power to thousands of customers following Sunday storm

SWEPCO crews continue to work safely and quickly to restore power following an afternoon storm on Sunday that brought damaging winds that toppled trees and impacted transmission and distribution infrastructure in the Ark-La-Tex.

The storm caused widespread damage across northwest Louisiana and east Texas with outages primarily due to high winds that downed trees and power lines.

As of 11:45 a.m., approximately 15,000 customers remain without power, mainly in northwest Louisiana. Some of the hardest hit areas include eastern Shreveport, including Broadmoor neighborhood, and northern Bossier City, where wind speeds were the highest.

At peak, nearly 47,000 customers were without power.

Following initial damage assessments, restoration estimates for areas impacted by the storm are below. However, service could be restored sooner. Customers who signed up for email or text alerts could receive direct updates on the estimated restoration time at their home or business as crews continue working to restore power. To sign up to receive your personalized restoration update, visit swepco.com/alerts.

Estimated Times for Restoration (ETR) for 95 percent of customers are as follows:

10 p.m., Monday Plain Dealing, Louisiana Vivian, Louisiana 10 p.m., Tuesday Shreveport, Louisiana Bossier City, Louisiana Haughton, Louisiana

Safety Reminders: