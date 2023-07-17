SWEPCO restores power to thousands of customers following Sunday storm

SWEPCO crews continue to work safely and quickly to restore power following an afternoon storm on Sunday that brought damaging winds that toppled trees and impacted transmission and distribution infrastructure in the Ark-La-Tex.
The storm caused widespread damage across northwest Louisiana and east Texas with outages primarily due to high winds that downed trees and power lines.
As of 11:45 a.m., approximately 15,000 customers remain without power, mainly in northwest Louisiana. Some of the hardest hit areas include eastern Shreveport, including Broadmoor neighborhood, and northern Bossier City, where wind speeds were the highest.
At peak, nearly 47,000 customers were without power.
Following initial damage assessments, restoration estimates for areas impacted by the storm are below. However, service could be restored sooner. Customers who signed up for email or text alerts could receive direct updates on the estimated restoration time at their home or business as crews continue working to restore power. To sign up to receive your personalized restoration update, visit swepco.com/alerts.
Estimated Times for Restoration (ETR) for 95 percent of customers are as follows:
|10 p.m., Monday
|Plain Dealing, Louisiana
|Vivian, Louisiana
|10 p.m., Tuesday
|Shreveport, Louisiana
|Bossier City, Louisiana
|Haughton, Louisiana
Safety Reminders:
- For your safety and for the safety of our crews, please refrain from approaching them while they are working.
- Contact our customer service personnel with any questions about your service. You can report downed lines and other hazards to SWEPCO at 888-218-3919 or online at https://www.swepco.com/outages/report/
- Downed power lines – Never touch a downed line, or go near it, no matter how harmless it looks. The line could be energized. Stay away and keep children and pets at least ten feet away from downed lines. Treat all downed power lines as if they are energized and dangerous. Call SWEPCO or 911 immediately.
- Portable generator safety – If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box. Portable generators can “backfeed” electricity up the line and risk the lives of repair workers and the public. Follow the manufacturers’ instructions carefully and plug essential appliances directly into the generator.