SWEPCO restoring power after severe storms

More than 6,800 SWEPCO customers remain without power as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday after severe weather swept through Northwest and Central Louisiana last night causing downed lines and damage to cross arms and poles. A majority of the outages remain in the Natchitoches area. At peak, more than 16,000 customers were without power.

Estimated restoration time for Natchitoches, Mansfield and Hornbeck areas is 12:30 a.m. Friday, July 15. In Shreveport and Haughton, the estimated time is 11:59 p.m. tonight.

Crews are working quickly and safely to restore power. We’ll share more information as it becomes available.

Remember to stay away and keep children and pets away from downed lines. Treat all downed power lines as if they are energized and dangerous.

Stay Connected

SWEPCO.com/Alerts for text or email alerts

SWEPCO.com/App

SWEPCO.com/Outages/Report

1-888-218-3919 to report hazards

For updates and photos, follow SWEPCO on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO)

SWEPCO, an American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) company, serves more than 543,000 customers in Northwest and Central Louisiana, Northeast Texas and the Texas Panhandle, and Western Arkansas. SWEPCO’s headquarters are in Shreveport, La. News releases and other information about SWEPCO can be found at SWEPCO.com.