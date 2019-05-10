SWEPCO still working to restore power to some in Bossier Parish

SWEPCO crews are working to restore power to the 26,800 customers who remain without power after severe storms swept through the Ark-La-Texas Wednesday afternoon.

SWEPCO says the storms caused extensive damage to the electric system, including hundreds of broken utility poles and downed wires.

Those without power and estimated times of restoration for 95 percent of customers in Bossier, as of Thursday night, are:

Bossier City – 74 – 10 p.m. Friday (revised)

Haughton – 836 – 10 p.m. Saturday

Plain Dealing – 32 – Noon Friday (revised)

SWEPCO notes that many customers’ power will be restored sooner.

By 8:30 p.m. Thursday, power had been restored to 43,200 customers. At the peak, approximately 70,000 customers were without power. Among the hardest hit areas was Longview, Texas.

Remaining outages include 19,300 customers in Texas and 7,500 in Louisiana.