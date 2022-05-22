SWEPCO Storm Update

Severe storms with high winds and lightning brought down trees, poles and power lines across the Ark-La-Tex leaving about 8,600 SWEPCO customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. Sunday. The hardest hit areas are Texarkana, Shreveport, and Kilgore.

SWEPCO expects to restore power to a majority of customers by 11:59 p.m. tonight (Sunday).

At the peak, about 13,000 customers were without power at 3 a.m. Sunday.

Never touch a downed line, or go near it, no matter how harmless it looks. The line could be energized. Don’t touch anything in contact with the line, such as trees, fences or puddles of water.

Stay away, and keep others away, especially children and pets. Call SWEPCO immediately at 1-888-218-3919.

Report your outage at SWEPCO.com, through the SWEPCO app, or by calling 1-888-218-3919.

Stay up-to-date

SWEPCO Mobile App – Report outages, check outage status, and more. Download at App Store or Google Play.

SWEPCO Alerts – Get an email or text message with the latest info for your home or business. See SWEPCO.com/Alerts.

SWEPCO.com – outage map, report outages, safety information.