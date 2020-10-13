SWEPCO Updates Hurricane Delta Power Restoration

Shreveport, La. (Oct. 13, 2020) – Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) is working to restore power to the remaining 1,000 Central Louisiana customers impacted by Hurricane Delta.

“We expect to complete most of the remaining work by the end of the day today,” said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Region Distribution Operations.

“We know there may still be individual customers without power,” Seidel said. “We’re asking that any customers still without power after 10 p.m. tonight, please report your outage,” Seidel said. “Reporting any remaining outages will help assure that we don’t miss anyone in this final stage of service restoration.”

To report an outage, use the SWEPCO app (available for download via the App Store or Google Play), log on to SWEPCO.com, or call 1-888-218-3919.

SWEPCO has restored power to more than 95% of the 23,300 customers who lost power early Saturday when Hurricane Delta hit Louisiana.

SWEPCO expects to begin demobilizing its base camps near Mansfield and Leesville on Wednesday. Crews will continue work until all power is restored.

When to Call an Electrician – Repairs to Customer-Owned Facilities

· SWEPCO cannot connect power to a home or business if there is damage to the service entrance, which is owned by the customer.

· Customers need to have a qualified electrician repair this damage before power can be restored. The service entrance includes the metal box housing SWEPCO’s meter, the “weatherhead” pipe on top of the meter box, the service entrance cables running from the weatherhead through the meter box to the inside panel box, and other related facilities. Similar responsibilities apply to underground service.

· After repairs are made, contact SWEPCO to have power restored.

Stay Safe!

· All power lines should be considered energized and dangerous. Although a downed line may look harmless, it could be carrying electricity. Don’t touch anything in contact with the line, such as trees, fences, or water puddles. Stay away and keep children and pets away from downed lines. Report downed lines immediately to SWEPCO at 1-888-218-3919.

· If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box. Portable generators can “backfeed” electricity up the line and risk the lives of repair workers and the public. Follow the manufacturers’ instructions carefully, and plug essential appliances directly into the generator.

· Be extremely careful when using any alternate forms of cooling, heating, cooking and lighting.

Working Safely

· Workers are practicing social distancing and other measures to stay healthy and prevent the spread of coronavirus, making the recovery effort especially challenging.

· Maintain at least six feet of physical distance between yourself and SWEPCO field personnel as we all play a crucial role in preventing the spread of coronavirus.

· Also, be careful when driving or walking in all utility crew work zones.

Reporting and Tracking Outages

· Use the SWEPCO app, available for download via the App Store or Google Play.

· Log on to SWEPCO.com to report an outage and sign up for text and email updates, including an estimated time of restoration.

· Visit SWEPCO.com/OutageMap to find detailed information without logging into your account

· Call 1-888-218-3919 to report your outage. During and immediately after the storm, customers are asked to call the Customer Solution Center only to report downed power lines and other situations that could pose a safety threat.

For updates and photos see SWEPCO.com and, follow SWEPCO on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.