SWEPCO wins Trade Partner of the Year for involvement with St. Jude Dream Home®Giveaway

Tracing its partnership to the first St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway, Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) has helped power a fundraising campaign that today is part of one of the largest fundraising programs for St. Jude Children’s Research

Hospital®. American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities (ALSAC), which raises funds and awareness for St. Jude, awarded SWEPCO the 2023 Trade Partner of the Year.

“Across SWEPCO we believe in having an attitude of gratitude for the work we do, the opportunities we have to serve and the impact that we can help make in the lives of our customers and in our communities,” Brett Mattison, SWEPCO President and COO said. “We are honored to work with such a wonderful partner in our community.”

The winner of this prestigious award is selected from among hundreds of trade partners who support the 40+ Dream Homes across the country; including the Bossier City, Louisiana home located in SWEPCO’s territory. Mattison, along with Debra Miller, SWEPCO Energy Efficiency & Consumer Programs Manager, accepted the award at the St. Jude Dream Home® Builders Summit in Memphis that took place Aug. 28-30.

The St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway program is one of the most prominent and longstanding fundraisers for St. Jude, raising more than $650 million dollars since 1991. St. Jude does not have any other energy partners in the entire Dream Home campaign, making the SWEPCO relationship unique.

“We have been involved on and off since its inception, and we will continue to find new avenues to support such a great cause,” Mattison said. “We like to emphasize the natural partnership between a power company and the Dream Home project. The two work well together.”

SWEPCO can trace its support back to the original builder, George Rodgers, who helped build the very first KTBS 3/St. Jude Dream Home. That relationship continued when his son, Philip Rodgers, carried on the Dream Home tradition. Mattison also played a big part in the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway in the 1990’s and stayed involved with his many different roles in the company over the years. Under his leadership, he continues to be a champion for the St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway and encourages employees to participate.

SWEPCO has donated over $100,000 in general donations, services, and prizes in the last six years alone. The SWEPCO Energy Efficiency & Consumer Programs team advises the KTBS 3/St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway builder and trade partners to ensure the home is energy efficient and has the most up-to-date smart home functions. In addition, the team provides a monetary donation.

“SWEPCO goes above and beyond every year to work with builders and trade partners for the St. Jude Dream Home®

Giveaway,” said Megan Rook, Midsouth Area Advisor for ALSAC. “We are so grateful for how they have embraced the St. Jude mission and dedication to help raise funds to accelerate research and treatment by St. Jude that helps families and children across the nation.”

SWEPCO is proud to be an official sponsor of the program under a partnership that Paul Pratt, SWEPCO’s Director of Customer Services and Marketing, says will continue for the foreseeable future. “One of our favorite contributions to the campaign, in addition to all of the energy efficient technology, is retaining the services of FAA-certified and professional videographers to capture drone and time-lapse videos of the Dream Home construction, so everyone can see the progress from start to finish,” said Pratt. “It is such a fun way to see everyone’s hard work and progress that this practice has now been adopted in other St. Jude Dream Home markets.

The St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway program was founded by Dr. Donald Mack, a pediatric physician from Shreveport. Builders, subcontractors, vendors and other campaign sponsors that donate time and labor to build a home help ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – so they can focus on helping their child live.