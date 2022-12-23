SWEPCO winter storm restoration update, request conservation

As of 2:30 p.m., approximately 3,900 customers remain without power in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas. Crews continue to work quickly and as safely as possible to restore electricity after a winter storm brought strong winds and extreme cold through the region. At peak, more than 12,200 customers were without power between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday.

Estimated times of restoration for 95% of customers in these areas are as follows:

Shreveport/Bossier, Louisiana: 10 p.m. today, Dec. 23

Haughton, Louisiana: 11:59 p.m. today, Dec. 23

Vivian/Plain Dealing, Louisiana: 5 p.m. today, Dec. 23

Natchitoches, Louisiana: 5 p.m. today, Dec. 23 (Updated)

Hornbeck, Louisiana: 5 p.m. today, Dec. 23

Mansfield/Logansport, Louisiana: 5 p.m. today, Dec. 23 (Updated)

Longview, Texas: 8 p.m. today, Dec. 23

Additional estimated restoration times can be found using our Outage Map at SWEPCO.com/OutageMap.

Power Conservation

Below-freezing temperatures and windy conditions are expected throughout the day and overnight for our region. As we continue to restore power to customers, we are asking those who have power to consider conserving where they can. Limiting power usage as much as possible helps us be more efficient in restoring service to others during these conditions.

Turn off or unplug appliances and lights not being used

Lower your thermostat a few degrees

Limit space heaters where possible

Let the sunshine in to help naturally heat your home

Close shades that don’t have sunshine to keep heat in

Stay Connected

SWEPCO.com/Alerts for text or email alerts

SWEPCO.com/Outages to view outage updates and outage map

SWEPCO.com/App for quick and easy access for updates

1-888-218-3919 to report hazards

For updates and photos, follow SWEPCO on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Safety Reminders

Downed power lines – Never touch a downed line, or go near it, no matter how harmless it looks. The line could be energized. Don’t touch anything in contact with the line, such as trees, fences or puddles of water. Stay away, and keep others away, especially children and pets. Call SWEPCO or 911 immediately.

Portable generator safety – If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box. Portable generators can “backfeed” electricity up the line and risk the lives of repair workers and the public. Follow the manufacturers’ instructions carefully and plug essential appliances directly into the generator.

About Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO)

SWEPCO, an American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) company, serves more than 547,800 customers in Northwest and Central Louisiana, Northeast Texas and the Texas Panhandle, and Western Arkansas. SWEPCO’s headquarters are in Shreveport, La. News releases and other information about SWEPCO can be found at SWEPCO.com. Connect with us at Facebook.com/SWEPCO, Twitter.com/SWEPCOnews, Instagram.com/swepco, Youtube.com/SWEPCOtv and LinkedIn.com/company/swepco.

About American Electric Power (AEP)

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is powering a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and communities. AEP’s approximately 16,700 employees operate and maintain the nation’s largest electricity transmission system and more than 224,000 miles of distribution lines to safely deliver reliable and affordable power to 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation’s largest electricity producers with approximately 31,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 7,100 megawatts of renewable energy. The company’s plans include growing its renewable generation portfolio to approximately 50% of total capacity by 2030. AEP is on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 and has committed to achieving net zero by 2045. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement, and diversity, equity and inclusion. AEP’s family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.