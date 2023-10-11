SWEPCO’s Partnership to Power Support for Iconic Children’s Hospital Fundraiser On Display During St. Jude Builders’ Forum

As the only energy partner powering support for the iconic St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO)’s unique partnership was on display during an Ideas Worth Sharing panel this year at the annual Builder’s Summit in Memphis.

SWEPCO continues to power a campaign that today is part of one of the largest fundraising programs for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities (ALSAC), which raises funds and awareness for St. Jude, awarded SWEPCO the 2023 Trade Partner of the Year and gave SWEPCO President and COO Brett Mattison the opportunity to reflect on the partnership that can be traced to the first St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway.

“The summit facilitated interactions between professionals and experts from diverse fields, promoting a rich culture of idea-sharing, collaboration and learning,” explained Sarah Floyd, Senior Program Advisor of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, who moderated the discussion.

Mattison helped encourage a dialogue about smart partnerships and how Dream Home teams achieved success in different regions.

“The panel was a platform for industry leaders to share their ideas and achievements, including successful strategies, how these accomplishments were realized, and potential opportunities for these successes to be replicated in other markets,” said Floyd.

Mattison highlighted SWEPCO’s focus on employee engagement within the SWEPCO and St. Jude partnership and the unique factors that make the alliance exceptional.

Click to watch a timelapse video of the 2023 Dream Home under construction to see the project from start to finish.

“It was a privilege to participate in a panel with so many great leaders and trailblazers,” Mattison said. “I am honored that we were able to incorporate what we do every day into finding a unique way to be a grateful servant to St. Jude and our community.”

Mattison was joined by Kyle LaRocque of LaRocque Homes in Lake Charles, Louisiana and Jeff Newton of Newton Custom Homes & Realty in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Brett did an excellent job of not only representing SWEPCO but providing builders and audience members with a solid understanding of how to get their energy providers involved,” said Floyd. “Each panelist was able to broaden the conversations around their unique ways of contributing to the dream home success and talk about what makes their individual contributions unique.”

The St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway program was founded by Dr. Donald Mack, a pediatric physician from Shreveport. Builders, subcontractors, vendors and other campaign sponsors donate time and labor to build a home to help ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – so they can focus on helping their child live.

“The mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a pediatric treatment and research facility focused on children’s catastrophic diseases, resonates with SWEPCO’s focus of community service and development,” said SWEPCO Director of Customer Services and Marketing, Paul Pratt.