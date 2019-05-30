Sylvia C. Neil

Haughton, LA – Sylvia C. Neil was born in Alexandria, LA in 1943 to Sylvester and Marzelle Carson, she graduated from Bossier High School and then attended Louisiana Tech where she received a B.A. in Liberal Arts in 1965 and a M.A. in Education in 1966.

Sylvia’s passion began with teaching at high schools in Winnfield, LA; San Marcos, TX; Allen, TX; and finally, Haughton LA. She then taught college classes at Bossier Parish Community College until retiring in 2006.

Sylvia moved with her late husband, Jim, and their two boys Jimmy and John from Dallas, TX, to Haughton, LA in 1984, where she helped develop Deer Valley Mobile Home Community. During this time, she developed her second passion and her love of quilting. You can find over 100 beautiful quilts Sylvia (Mimi to her grandkids) created with love and many hours of hard work for family, friends, and strangers through various donations and charities.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years Jimmy W. Neil Jr., father Sylvester Carson, and mother Marzelle Carson. She is survived by her two sons, Jimmy Wayne Neil III and wife Libby of Wilmington, NC, John Paul Neil and wife Tammy of Dallas, TX, grandchildren Carson Reed Neil, Jimmy Wayne Neil IV, Adrienne Vickers and Ella Grace Vickers; special niece, Amanda Vickers and husband Jermey, brother Ronald Dale Carson, nephews, nieces, her First Baptist of Haughton Church family, and special friends.

She was loved by many and will be missed by all of her family and friends. A special memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church of Haughton located at 105 E. Washington Ave, Haughton, LA 71037. Officiating will be Dr. Gevan Spinney, Pastor of First Baptist Church of Haughton.

Memorials may be made in Sylvia’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.