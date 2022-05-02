Taco Wars 2022 Announces Winners of Best Taco & Best Salsa

A record-breaking crowd flocked to this year’s Taco Wars to celebrate Latino culture and food at the region’s only taco and salsa festival and competition. The festival, presented by Modelo, Jose Cuervo, Maestro Dobel and the Prize Foundation, returned for 2022 on April 30 outside the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium to much fanfare of taco lovers throughout the area and generated over $60,000 in revenue for these local businesses.

“We deeply appreciate everyone who came out and braved the long lines,” said Gregory Kallenberg, Executive Director of the Prize Foundation and founder of Taco Wars. “While we are proud of our winners, we especially want to thank our patient crowds. and the way they supported these small business owners. These taquerías are so appreciative of the love the audience gave them. Viva la Taco Wars!”

The festival featured ten local taquerias, selling tacos to the public and battling it out for the coveted Golden Taco (Best Taco) and Golden Molcajete (Best Salsa). Participating taquerías included El Novillo Carniceria, La Potranca, Mi Mercadito, Mi Mera Latin Cuisine, Taqueria El Eden, Taqueria La Reyna del Sur, Taqueria Mi Palmar, Taqueria San Miguel, Ramirez Mexican Restaurant and Uneeda Taco.

A panel of celebrity taco aficionados visited each of taquerias tents, tasted all of the submitted tacos and after careful deliberation, declared El Novillo Carniceria the winner of the Best Taco and the $1000 cash prize.

“We would like to thank everyone who comes everyday to our business and supports us,” said Eda Rodriguez, who owns El Novillo with her husband, Luis. “And to everybody who tried our tacos for the first time today, thank you for supporting us!”

All taquerias also gave out free tastings of chips and salsas to the hungry crowd. Attendees were given voting tokens upon entry to the festival and voted to decide the Golden Molcajete winner. Ramirez Mexican Restaurant defended its 2019 title and was again crowned best salsa by the audience and awarded a $500 cash prize.