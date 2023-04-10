Taco Wars Returns: More Taquerias, More Drinks, More Fun!

Get ready for the ultimate taco and salsa showdown at Taco Wars 2023! Presented by Modelo, Jose Cuervo, Maestro Dobel, and the Prize Foundation, this iconic event is returning on Saturday, April 29th from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm outside the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium along Elvis Presley Avenue. The festival is open to the public and family-friendly, and admission is free.

This year’s festival promises to be even more exciting than the last, with more of everything! That’s right, we’re talking about more tacos, more salsa, and more fun! There will be 16 taquerias battling it out for the coveted Golden Taco (Best Taco) and Golden Molcajete (Best Salsa). And that’s not all, there will be not one, but two Maestro Dobel Casa de Tequila tents, where you can indulge in the finest tequila and margaritas. We’ve also added more vendors selling sweet treats like popsicles, churros, and ice cream.

All competing taquerias will sell their tacos to a hungry crowd and provide attendees with free samples of chips and salsa. All attendees will receive voting tokens upon entry to the festival and will vote to crown the Golden Molcajete or Best Salsa Award. A panel of celebrity taco aficionados will taste and determine the winner of the Golden Taco Award.

“Taco Wars celebrates Latino culture, and it features one of the most amazing foods on the planet,” said Gregory. “That said, my hope is that everyone comes down to this unique festival to connect and eat together as one community united under our common love for the mighty taco.”

But wait, there’s more! This year’s festival will also feature live performances by local DJ Briant Garcia and local bands Grupo ReMiFa and Los Rancheritos. Plus, there will be a programmed kids’ activity area with plenty of fun games and crafts all day long.

Coca-Cola products will be for sale again this year, along with Modelo beers, Maestro Dobel margaritas, and the Casa de Tequila tasting experience from Maestro Dobel (for those 21 and over). All food and beverage purchases will be made using tickets, which will be available for purchase for $1 each at the festival.

So come one, come all to the most delicious festival in town! Taco Wars is the region’s largest taco, salsa, and Latino cultural celebration, and we are incredibly proud to host this amazing event. With 90% of food sales going directly to the taquerias and food vendors, you can feel good about supporting local businesses while having the time of your life. Don’t miss out on the fun! Visit www.LATacoWars.com for more information and to purchase advance tickets and VIP passes. See you at Taco Wars 2023!

2023 Taco Wars Taquerias

Nicky’s Mexican Restaurant

Taqueria Mi Palmar

Ramirez Mexican Restaurant

Mi Mercadito

El Novillo Carniceria

Taqueria La Reyna Del Sur

La Potranca

Taqueria Bazzar Mexicano

Mi Meza Latin Cuisine

Taqueria San Miguel

Taqueria El Eden

Taqueria Flores

El Taconazo

Tacos El Culebrito

Tamalocos

Taco Joe’s Authentic Wet Tacos