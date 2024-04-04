Taco Wars Returns to Downtown Shreveport on April 27th

Save the Date for The Region’s Fiercest Taco and Salsa Competition

SHREVEPORT, LA – Get ready for a bigger, bolder, and more epic year of Taco Wars, the region’s premier taco and salsa festival! Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 27th, from 12 pm to 8 pm, outside the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, for a celebration of Latino food and culture.

Presented by the Prize Foundation, Modelo, and Maestro Dobel, Taco Wars will feature 14 competing taquerias from Northwest Louisiana and East Texas, along with an expanded Kid’s Area and live music from Los Rancheritos and the mariachi band, Los Reyes de Mexico. The taquerias will battle it out for the coveted Golden Taco (Best Taco) and the Golden Molcajete (Best Salsa). A panel of celebrity judges will determine the Best Taco winner, while festival attendees can sample salsas for free and vote to help crown the Best Salsa winner.

“You had me at tacos and tequila,” said Gregory Kallenberg, Executive Director of the Prize Foundation and Founder of Taco Wars. “We are thrilled and honored to celebrate Latino culture at one of the most amazing Latino food, music, and cultural events in the country. Cheers to everyone joining us at Taco Wars 2024!”

The festival is free to enter and open to the public. Attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in the best tacos and salsa in the area, enjoy live musical performances, and soak in the vibrant, family-friendly atmosphere, including a kids’ area with free activities. Tequila tastings, margaritas, non-alcoholic beverages, and sweet treats will also be available. A VIP experience will be available for purchase.

Taco Wars provides taco enthusiasts with the chance to explore new taquerias in the area and support them. Ninety percent of all food sales go directly back to the participating taquerias and food vendors. Last year, Taco Wars distributed over $80,000 to its participating taquerias and vendors, all independent small businesses.

Participating Taquerias for 2024 include:

Mi Mercadito

El Novillo

Taqueria El Eden

Taqueria San Miguel

Ramirez Mexican Restaurant

Tamalocos

Taqueria Mi Palmar

Mi Meza Latin Cuisine

Taqueria Flores

Nicky’s Mexican Restaurant

Taqueria La Reyna Del Sur

Taqueria Tierra Santa

La Potranca

La Villa Taqueria

Visit www.latacowars.com for more information and to sign up to volunteer for the event.