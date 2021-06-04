TAILS AND TALES: LOUISIANA’S SUMMER READING PROGRAM

BATON ROUGE, La. – The State Library of Louisiana announces the 2021 statewide summer reading program, “Tails and Tales,” following the general theme of animals. This is a free, annual program giving children, teens, and adults the opportunity to access the vast resources of Louisiana’s public libraries. For children and teens, the program aims to combat summer learning loss by offering dynamic, entertaining, and educational programs across the state.

“Reading during the summer break is critical for students to retain knowledge learned in the previous school year,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “Students who don’t read throughout the summer are at risk of falling behind, and, by the end of sixth grade, children who consistently lose reading skills over the summer will be two years behind their classmates. This is why the State Library’s Summer Reading Program is so important.”

Studies show that youth who read during the summer months return to school in the fall at or above their spring reading levels. It is the State Library’s goal to offer a wide variety of activities to prevent summer learning loss but also to foster a love of reading in people of all ages. Children, teens, and adults may participate in the summer reading program by reading books throughout the summer, engaging with library programs, and accessing digital library resources.

“Librarians across the state rallied to provide digital content in lieu of their original plans last summer. It was an incredible learning experience that resulted in finding new ways to reach and interact with our citizens,” said State Librarian Rebecca Hamilton. “Their dedication will ensure that the summer reading program will continue to be as successful as it has been the last thirty-eight years.”

Last summer, Louisiana libraries offered new ways to engage families in summer reading amid the COVID-19 health crisis. This year, many are offering a mixture of virtual and in-person programs and continuing to provide popular grab-and-go crafts and activities. Families are encouraged to visit their local public library or library website to learn about specific programs, online offerings, and library resources available in their communities.

The State Library of Louisiana belongs to the Collaborative Summer Library Program, a national cooperative to encourage reading throughout the summer. Those registered with the State Library’s Talking Books and Braille Library may also participate. For more information on the Summer Reading Program and other State Library programs, visit www.state.lib.la.us.