TAKE A BREAK FROM SUMMER HEAT AT SHREVE MEMORIAL LIBRARY

Shreve Memorial Library is encouraging the public to stay cool this summer and take a break from the summer heat by taking advantage of air-conditioned branches. As temperatures continue to climb, Shreve Memorial Library branches, located conveniently throughout Caddo Parish, are cool places to take a break from the summer heat. With comfortable seating areas, water fountains, and a variety of library programs and services, Shreve Memorial Library encourages patrons to read, relax and rest during hot summer days. In addition, bottled water will be available to patrons at no cost beginning Friday, July 14.

All full-time Shreve Memorial Library branches, with the exception of the Main Branch located in downtown Shreveport, are open Monday through Wednesday 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday through Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Sundays 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. These hours apply to the Atkins, Broadmoor, Cedar Grove-Line Avenue, David Raines, Hamilton/South Caddo, Hollywood/Union Avenue, Mooretown, North Caddo, North Shreveport, Wallette and West Shreveport Branches.

Part-time library branches throughout Caddo Parish are open as follows:

· Belcher-Wyche Branch, 409 Charles Street, Belcher

Tues. 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Thurs. 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., and Fri. 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

· Blanchard Branch, 344 Alexander Street, Blanchard

Mon./Wed. 11:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Tues./Thurs. 11:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., and Fri. 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

· Gilliam Branch, 12797 Main Street, Gilliam

Mon./Thurs. 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Tues. 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

· Higginbotham-Bryson Branch, 9359 Greenwood Road, Greenwood

Mon. 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Tues. – Thurs. 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., and Fri. 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

· Hosston Branch, 15478 US Hwy 71, Hosston

Mon., Wed., Fri. 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

· Means Branch, 7016 E. Magnolia Lane, Ida

Tues., Wed., Fri. 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

· Mooringsport Branch, 603 Latimer Street, Mooringsport

Mon. – Fri. 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

· Oil City Branch, 102 Allen Street, Oil City

Mon., Tues., Thurs. 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

· Rodessa Branch, 10093 Main Street, Rodessa

Mon. – Thurs. 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Shreve Memorial Library branches are open for all library needs including browsing and material checkouts, printing and faxing services, computer use and free Wi-Fi, reference and Readers’ Advisory, curbside delivery, and a variety of library programs. Study rooms are also open to those needing a quiet place to work. For more information on library services, hours, programs and updates, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.

About Shreve Memorial Library

Shreve Memorial Library transforms Caddo Parish lives with resources, services and support to create a better world. Focusing on service priority areas of creating and maintaining young readers, stimulating imagination, providing lifelong learning, information fluency, and ready references, and informing citizens, Shreve Memorial Library’s 21-branch system is maintained by a parish-wide property tax millage to support the informational, educational and recreational needs of its constituents. For more information, visit www.shreve-lib.org, like on Facebook, and follow @shrevememorial on Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest. Remember to dream, discover, do – Shreve Memorial Library and you!