TAKE A WALK ON THE WILD SIDE ALL TOGETHER NOW AT SHREVE MEMORIAL LIBRARY

TAKE A WALK ON THE WILD SIDE ALL TOGETHER NOW AT SHREVE...

Shreve Memorial Library is inviting patrons of all ages to take a walk on the wild side and get familiar with native animals and wildlife at the library. As part of the library’s “All Together Now” Summer Reading Program, representatives from Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park and Steve’s Snaketuary will lead programs introducing children and parents to owls, turtles, snakes and more. The programs take place now through July at Shreve Memorial Library branches throughout Caddo Parish. All programs are free and open to the public, and registration is not required to attend.

Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park, a 160-acre nature park located three miles west of Blanchard, is dedicated to helping the citizens of Northwest Louisiana connect with nature by conserving a pine-oak-hickory forest for interpretation and recreation. Now through July, representatives from Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park will visit Shreve Memorial Library branches to teach children interesting facts about the native animals of Louisiana. Children will have an opportunity to meet animals such as an Eastern screen owl, a Western hognose snake, and a three-toed box turtle. The team from Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park will visit the following Shreve Memorial Library branches on the dates and times listed below:

· Thursday, June 22 at 2:30 p.m. at the Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

· Tuesday, July 11 at 2:00 p.m. at the Oil City Branch, 102 Allen Street, Oil City

· Wednesday, July 12 at 2:00 p.m. at the Rodessa Branch, 10093 Main Street, Rodessa

· Tuesday, July 18 at 10:30 a.m. at the North Shreveport Branch, 4844 North Market Street

· Friday, July 21 at 2:00 p.m. at the Means Branch, 7016 E. Magnolia Lane, Ida

· Tuesday, July 25 at 1:00 p.m. at the Gilliam Branch, 12797 Main Street, Gilliam

· Wednesday, July 26 at 3:00 p.m. at the Hosston Branch, 15478 U.S. Hwy 71, Hosston

Steve’s Snaketuary Rescue and Education aims to eliminate fear of snakes through education and to bring peace through rescue of snakes. Steve’s Snaketuary will visit Shreve Memorial Library branches, showing patrons of all ages just how fascinating and magnificent snakes can be. In this program, Steve’s Snaketuary will help library patrons get rid of their fear of snakes by educating them on the importance of snakes and introducing them to live snake ambassadors. Steve’s Snaketuary programs are scheduled as follows:

· Monday, July 3 at 4:30 p.m. at the West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road

· Friday, July 7 at 10:00 a.m. at the Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Road

· Saturday, July 8 at 4:00 p.m. at the Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive

· Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. at the Higginbotham-Bryson Branch, 9359 Greenwood Road, Greenwood

· Wednesday, July 19 at 3:00 p.m. at the Blanchard Branch, 344 Alexander Street, Blanchard

All programs are free and open to the public. Program dates, times and locations are subject to change. For a complete schedule of events and programs at Shreve Memorial Library, visit www.shreve-lib.org.

Shreve Memorial Library’s “All Together Now” Summer Reading Program is open to patrons of all ages. Library patrons can participate by logging books online and attending a large variety of interactive programs this summer at the library. As patrons log books online, they will earn digital badges for each book read, and those who complete the 2023 Summer Reading Program challenge will receive an assortment of prizes. The deadline for logging books is Monday, August 14. Shreve Memorial Library patrons can sign up for the Summer Reading Program online at https://shreve-lib.beanstack.org/reader365.