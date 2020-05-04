Services celebrating the life of Talmadge “Ray” Milner were held for the family at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel. Interment followed at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Please join us in honoring his life by visiting our Facebook page at 11:00 a.m.

Ray was born in Camden, AR on October 16, 1937. Ray received his degree from University of Maryland. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp. during the Korean War and he continued his public service in law enforcement when he parted from the military. Ray was a supervisor at Southwestern Transportation and a small business owner, after retirement he served as Maintenance Manager at Evergreen.



He was an avid outdoorsman and fisherman. He loved traveling, square and line dancing and picking his banjo. He won numerous awards for his work as while serving as a federal camp host in Wyoming. Ray loved spending time with family, friends, and serving his Lord.



He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Bernice and Rose Milner; son, Donald R. Milner and brother, Wiley Milner. Ray is survived by his wife, Eva Milner; children, David E. Milner and wife Donna, Danny R. Milner and wife Lynn, Teresa J. Pease and husband Randy and James R. Milner and wife Karen; 13 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; sisters, Joann Adams and Sheila Remick and her husband Joe; and numerous nieces, nephews and one loving little dog, Jake.



Pallbearers will be David T. Milner, Tyler J. Milner, Stephan Pease, Randy Pease, Blake Nyswaner and Stuart Burch. Honorary pallbearers will be J.T. Milner, Cody Milner, Nathan Pease, Ethan Pease, Johnny Adams and Ricky Adams.



The family would like to thank the NW Louisiana Veterans Home nurses and staff for all their kindness and care, especially nurses Cindy and Melissa.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home of Bossier City, LA., 3130 Arthur Ray Teague Pkwy, Bossier City, LA 71112.