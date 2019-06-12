Task force busts Bossier City man for slinging meth, crack and more

Undercover narcotics agents with the Bossier Sheriff/Police Narcotics Task Force recently arrested a Bossier City man who was selling different types of illegal drugs.

Torey J. Route, 36, of the 300 block of Minden St., was initially wanted by undercover agents for three counts of Distribution of Schedule II (Methamphetamine).

Agents initiated a traffic stop on June 7 not far from his residence and arrested him on those charges. Upon searching his vehicle, undercover agents discovered Route was using his Chevrolet pickup for more than just transportation, but also to distribute drugs.

Inside his vehicle, agents discovered more than 14 grams of Ecstasy, nearly 10 grams of Methamphetamine, Crack Cocaine, Hydrocodone pills, and Marijuana, all packaged for sale. They also found a set of electronic scales.

Route was arrested and charged with the following:

Three counts of Distribution of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) – warrant

Possession with intent to Distribute Schedule II (Methamphetamine)

Possession with intent to Distribute Schedule II (Crack Cocaine)

Possession with intent to Distribute Schedule II (Hydrocodone)

Possession with intent to Distribute Schedule I (MDMA – Ecstasy)

Possession with intent to Distribute Schedule I (Marijuana)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

He was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility where he faces a $175,000 bond.

Bossier Sheriff/Police Narcotics Task Force comprises deputies with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Bossier City Police Department.