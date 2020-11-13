Tax Renewal

Voters will be asked to continue funding operations of Bossier Parish correctional facilities by granting approval to renewal of a 3.02 mill ad valorem tax when they go to the polls Saturday, Dec. 5.

Roughly $3.1 million is generated annually from the tax that funds all operations of the parish’s maximum and minimum security prisons, including maintenance, transportation and medical care for prisoners.

Money from the tax receipts is also used to help fund operations of the Bossier Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Bossier Parish Police Jury members adopted a resolution in August asking for a 10-year renewal of the tax at 3.02 mills, a figure that is down from the millage collected in 2019.

Bossier Parish Administrator Bill Altimus said the parish’s 2020 reappraised property tax value justified the millage reduction. That reappraisal by the parish assessor showed an increase in property values of slightly more than $18 million.

“At 3.02 we can appropriately fund the correctional facilities,” Altimus said.