An ad valorem tax that provides funds for the operation of Bossier Parish’s correctional facilities will be up for renewal on Saturday, Dec. 5 when voters return to the polls to conclude this year’s election cycle.

Runoff races, if necessary, in area and state-wide elections will also be on the ballot.

Parish voters will be asked to grant approval to a 10-year renewal of the tax that generates funds dedicated to the maintenance and operation of the parish’s correctional facilities. Funds from the tax also provides transportation and medical care for prisoners.

When voters go to the polls, they will be asked to give approval to a smaller ad valorem tax than was initially passed. Bossier Parish Police Jury members adopted a resolution in August asking for 3.02 mills, down from the 3.08 mills collected in 2019.

Bossier Parish Administrator Bill Altimus said the parish’s 2020 reappraised property tax value, which saw an increase of just over $18 million, justified the millage reduction.

“We decided the increase in the Assessor’s reappraisal would justify us decreasing the millage for this tax renewal,” Altimus said. “At 3.02 we can appropriately fund the correctional facilities.”