Tech Family gives over $2 million on record-breaking Giving Day

On the fifth annual Louisiana Tech University Giving Day on April 20, 990 donors from the Tech Family contributed gifts totaling over $2.43 million, setting a Giving Day record for funds raised.

Donors included students, faculty and staff, alumni, parents, corporate partners, and community members. Funds were raised for areas across campus and beyond, ranging from colleges and departments to programs and scholarships. The giving efforts on the day were highlighted by a single $1 million gift in support of Louisiana Tech Athletics capital projects, including the Student-Athlete Academic Center, which will serve the academic, career, nutritional, and personal development needs of more than 320 student-athletes.

“I’m still in awe of our results this year,” said Lindsey Murry, Director of Annual Giving. “When we began planning this day last October, our goal was simply to do better than last year. But, given this year’s results, I’ve learned a valuable lesson: never underestimate the generosity of our loyal Tech Alumni and donors.”

The theme of 2023’s Giving Day was “People, Knowledge, and Culture,” and it was chosen to align with the Tech 2030 strategic framework. This year’s event comes after four consecutive Giving Days of raising over $1 million for the University, making the annual day a crucial one for furthering Louisiana Tech’s strategic goals as the campus and the Tech Family both continue to grow.

“The contributions made on this day— and throughout the year— do more than set records,” said Devin Ferguson, Assistant Vice President for Philanthropy & Engagement. “Gifts to Louisiana Tech have a direct impact on people. Whether a student, a faculty or staff member, or a member of our community, all of their experiences are enriched because of generous philanthropic support.”

Some of the areas directly impacted by the Tech Family’s giving include the Student Chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), which received funding to support their trip to the National Concrete Canoe Competition in Wisconsin later this summer, the Parkinson Resource Center, which provides both educational experiences for Tech nursing students and program opportunities for community members with Parkinson’s Disease, and the Good Nutrition Mission Food Pantry on campus, which offers resources to Tech students who experience food insecurity.

“We are grateful for the investments made by our alumni and friends in support of Louisiana Tech,” said Lisa Bradley, Interim Vice President for University Advancement and Chief Financial Officer of the Louisiana Tech University Foundation. “The loyal support from the Louisiana Tech family has a direct impact on the unparalleled learning experience our students receive. Gifts received on Giving Day were aligned with 134 areas across campus and ranged in size from $5 to $1 million. The commitment, loyalty, and caring demonstrated by our donors showcases the pride we have in Louisiana Tech and gives us confidence that the future needs of our university will be met with excellence.”

To see more data from Giving Day 2023, including successful match challenges and the donor wall, visit LouisianaTechGivingDay.org.