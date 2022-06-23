Tech Giant GDIT Opens New Orleans Office to Support $136 Million Navy Contract

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics, officially opened its new New Orleans office Thursday at the University of New Orleans research and technology park “The Beach.”

The office will support 50 new jobs, and the company anticipates additional positions will be added as work continues on the U.S. Navy Enterprise Service Desk, a four-year, $136 million contract to modernize and consolidate existing IT operations. The Navy Enterprise Service Desk will be staffed at the company’s offices in New Orleans and Bossier City, Louisiana, where teams will apply the latest in artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics and natural language processing to the Navy’s global operations.

“The opening of this mission-critical GDIT facility in New Orleans continues Louisiana’s long and rich history of supporting the U.S. military,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “The decision to locate on the University of New Orleans campus demonstrates the important role that higher-education partnerships play in supporting the growth of the technology sector in our state. On behalf of the State of Louisiana, congratulations to GDIT, UNO and the state, regional and local partners who worked together to make this project a reality.”

Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson joined Brian Sheridan, GDIT’s senior vice president of defense, and Greater New Orleans Inc. President and CEO Michael Hecht for the Beach at UNO ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“New Orleans has served as the strategic hub for the naval community for more than 50 years,” Sheridan said. “We see a great opportunity to continue our support for the Navy’s mission and grow our footprint and impact in the region. Our investment in the community will also strengthen our partnership with the University of New Orleans to drive innovation.”

With its flagship location in Bossier City, GDIT’s New Orleans office is the company’s fifth in Louisiana, where it supports some of the nation’s most critical mission needs in the digital sphere. GDIT’s new office is designed to nurture collaboration among the company, local businesses, small businesses and the university to provide the necessary training and education to sustain a growing IT workforce in New Orleans. The company will provide internship opportunities and mentorship programs to students, supporting the pipeline of tech talent.

“GDIT has been a leading innovator in technology and IT for many years, and we are excited about their regional expansion to The Beach at UNO,” UNO President John Nicklow said. “UNO is committed to supporting GDIT with a robust workforce pipeline of our talented students to staff the company’s current expansion, as well as its future growth.”

“The creation of this General Dynamics office is an outstanding example of the synergy between higher education and industry in the Greater New Orleans region,” said Michael Hecht, President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “This announcement will ensure that UNO can continue to guide students into high-demand jobs while also making a direct physical connection between the U.S. Navy and GDIT, allowing the company to grow and thrive in Louisiana. Moreover, this brings the opportunity for The Beach at UNO to develop unique programming to help GDIT thrive in their space.”