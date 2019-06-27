Teen arrested in string of north Bossier car burglaries

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives have made an arrest in a string of car burglaries in North Bossier Parish.

Mason Belk, 18, of the 1000 block of Springwood Lane in Shreveport was arrested on a warrant by detectives after he was brought in by his mother.

Belk was wanted for six counts of burglary and one count of a theft of a firearm and for stealing various items from unlocked vehicles in the Cypress Bend neighborhood during the early morning hours of April 10 and 15. He stole money, electronics, tools, and a firearm. An additional charge of simple burglary was added after he was arrested.

Detectives say video obtained from “Snapchat” shows Belk with the gun stolen in one of the burglaries. That gun has not been recovered. Detectives also say, in-home surveillance video showing Belk and a second individual walking in the neighborhood. Belk then walks up to a vehicle, check to see if it’s unlocked and when he can’t get in, he simply walks away.

Detectives are searching for that second suspect who committed the burglaries along with Belk and are working on warrants for his arrest. If you any information about this case please call Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203 or CrimeStoppers at (318) 424-4100 to submit your tip.