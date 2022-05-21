Teen killed in traffic incident

A Bossier City teen killed in an overnight traffic incident in a south-central Shreveport neighborhood has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Brenda Adler, 13, of South Riverwood Loop, died at 12:11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the scene of the wreck in the 600 block of Montrose Drive. That’s in the Pierremont neighborhood. The vehicle in which she was a passenger was involved in a chase that ended when the vehicle struck a brick wall and flipped, pinning the victim, according to Louisiana state police.

The crash, which occurred around 11:40 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, remains under investigation by authorities.

An autopsy was ordered.