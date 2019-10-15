Teen pleads guilty in Barksdale airman’s death

A teenager accused in the shooting death of a Barksdale Air Force Base airman pleaded guilty prior to his trial Monday morning.

Alonzo Wilson, 16 last month, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the Sept. 25, 2018 shooting death of TSgt. Joshua Kidd.

Wilson, who was prosecuted as an adult, was sentenced to 50 years without the benefit or probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Wilson also testified that 18-year-old Jareona Crosby, the second person accused in Kidd’s homicide, was the actual shooter and that he accompanied her.

Crosby’s trial is set for March 23.

Kidd was shot and killed as he chased Wilson and Crosby from his home in the GreenAcres Place subdivision Sept. 25, 2018, after they were trying to burglarize his car.

A Bossier City detective testified that Kidd’s wife, Alyssa, told police she heard her husband yell and then slam the door leading from the house into the garage about 5:45 a.m. That was followed by the sound of gunfire and Mrs. Kidd found husband lying on the sidewalk in front of their home.

Alyssa Kidd filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Bossier District Court last month against GreenAcres Place Homeowners Association, Carriage Quarters Condominium Association, Western World Insurance Company and an unidentified insurance company saying they did not provide for the safety of their homeowners.