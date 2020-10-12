Temporary Park Closure Begins Tomorrow

PUBLIC NOTICE

The newly renovated Field of Dreams Park will be temporarily closed beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 through Thursday, October 15, 2020. It will reopen to the public Friday, October 16th.

The temporary closure will allow for a thorough cleaning of the equipment on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Thursday, the company that installed the new equipment has requested a photo opportunity at the park for publication in the manufacturer’s magazine. The Field of Dreams is the largest poured and play park in the state at 19,900 square feet. It features playground equipment for children from six months to 12 years old including special needs children. The park will be featured in an equipment magazine in 2021.

Clay Bohanan, Director of Bossier City Parks and Recreation, says, “We are proud that the Field of Dreams will be getting national promotion by being in the magazine.”