Ten SU Urban Forestry Majors Receive Scholarships for the Louisiana Forestry Foundation

The Louisiana Forestry Foundation (LFF) has awarded scholarships to 10 Southern University students majoring in Urban Forestry for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The students are:

· Calvonta Ard, a junior from Franklinton, La., received the Lyndon Erroll Dawson Jr. Scholarship.

· Tess Brown, a junior from Denham Springs, La., received the Lyndon Erroll Dawson Jr. Scholarship.

· Kyla Bryant, a senior from Greensburg, La. received the George M. Houston Scholarship.

· Ricker Carter, a senior from Compton City, California, received the Henry Hardtner Scholarship.

· Omari Phillips, a junior from Baker, La., received the George M. Houston Scholarship.

· Nicholaus Pryor, a senior from Ferriday, La., received the Commander Bertrand Dean Scholarship.

· Rodney Purdy Jr., a senior from South Holland, Illinois, received the Rudolph E Krause Scholarship.

· Aaliyah Royston, a senior from Opelousas, La., received the Lyndon Erroll Dawson, Jr. Scholarship.

· Valeria Smart, a junior from Baton Rouge, La., received the Lyndon Erroll Dawson, Jr. Scholarship.

· Jada Walden, a junior from Bossier City, La., received the Commander Bertrand Dean Scholarship.

Each scholarship is worth $1,200 and paid in two checks, $600 for the Fall 2021 semester and $600 for the Spring 2022 semester, provided the students remain enrolled in the Department of Urban Forestry and maintain a minimum GPA of 2.75.

“I want to congratulate all the LFF scholarship recipients because this is not only a great academic honor, but also a professional recognition by the forestry community and professional organizations in Louisiana,” said Dr. Yadong Qi, Southern University Professor of Urban Forestry and LFF Scholarship Coordinator.

The LFF has continuously awarded scholarships to Southern University Urban Forestry majors since 2018, when Southern’s students were invited to join Louisiana State University, Central LA Technical Community College – Huey P. Long Campus, and SOWELA Technical Community College – Oakdale campus students in applying for LFF scholarships. As a result, a total of 31 LFF scholarships have been awarded to Southern urban forestry majors totaling $37,200.

Applications for the scholarships are accepted each Spring for the following year and all applicants, both new and existing ones, must apply/reapply each year for the scholarship.

The mission of the Louisiana Forestry Foundation is to advance, promote, develop and extend education in the field of forestry, including the development and diffusion of knowledge about the profession of forestry and the scientific management and use of forest resources.”